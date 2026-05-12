Pirates hold all the title aces as Sundowns slip up at Galaxy

Pirates still have two games left to play and a hugely superior goal difference to Sundowns.

Orlando Pirates can all-but wrap up the Betway Premiership title on Saturday after Mamelodi Sundowns were stunned 3-2 by TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday night.

Sundowns need a miracle

Miguel Cardoso’s eight-time reigning champions remain three points clear of Pirates but Masandawana’s Premiership season has run its course.

Pirates still have two games left to play and a hugely superior goal difference to Sundowns.

This means victory over Durban City for Abdeslam Ouaddou’s Buccaneers on Saturday at the Orlando Amstel Arena and the celebrations can effectively start.

Sundowns still have the Caf Champions League final against FAR Rabat, but nine-in-a-row domestically looks to have proved a bridge too far.

Even if Pirates slip up on Saturday, they will have another chance at ORBIT College on May 23.

Cardoso made a few changes for Galaxy, no doubt with the Champions League final in mind. But it didn’t pay off as Galaxy too easily carved through the Masandawana defence.

Sundowns had the first clear chance at Mbombela Stadium. An error from Mlungisi Mbunjanwa presented possession to Artur Sales, but the Brazilian’s point blank effort was stopped by Ira Tape.

Galaxy’s fast start

Masandawana then made their own blunder at the back, Zuko Mdunyelwa needlessly bringing down Seluleko Mahlambi inside the box.

Victor Letsoalo stroked home the penalty.

Sundowns were two goals down and reeling after just 18 minutes. A sharp counter attack saw Mahlambi free Selwyn George, who rifled past Ronwen Williams and into the corner of the net.

Tape did well to stop a Leon effort from close range, but there was nothing he could do as Sundowns pulled one back in the 38th minute. Nuno Santos sent in a sublime cross and Leon planted a free header into the corner of the net.

Just a couple of minutes later, it was Sundowns’ turn to get a penalty. A flick from Leon caught the outstretched hand of Mpho Mvelase and Leon sent Tape the wrong way from the spot. It was the 25 year-old Colombian’s 10th goal in 15 Premiership appearances since signing for Sundowns in January.

It took Galaxy just 20 seconds into the second half to regain the lead. The home side burst forward and Sphesihle Maduna set up Mvelase to pass the ball into an empty net.