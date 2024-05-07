Galaxy strike late to grab draw with ten-man Chiefs

Ranga Chivaviro nets a brace for Amakhosi.

Ten-man Kaizer Chiefs were eventually pegged back by TS Galaxy and had to settle for a 2-2 DStv Premiership draw at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Tuesday night.

Chiefs looked like they could well slip to another defeat after defender Edmilson Dove, returning from a one-match ban, was sent off on the stroke of half time.

But Ranga Chivaviro completed his brace to put Cavin Johnson’s Chiefs 2-1 up early in the second half, giving Amakhosi hope they may snatch an unlikely three points.

Sead Ramovic’s Galaxy found it more difficult to break down ten Chiefs players than they did eleven, but they eventually equalised in the 76th minute, Sphiwe Mahlangu’s fine header completing his own double, as both sides had to settle for a point.

Galaxy carved the Chiefs defence apart in just the second minute, Marks Munyai finding former Amakhosi youngster Phuso Dhitejane, who should have scored but somehow blazed over the bar.

Chiefs carried an attacking threat of their own, and in the fourth minute, Chivaviro’s header was well saved by Fiacre Ntwari in the Galaxy goal.

Amakhosi’s own shot-stopper Bruce Bvuma came to their rescue in the 11th minute, saving from Mahlangu, but it was Chiefs who went in front in the 18th minute.

Mpho Mvelase was punished for dawdling on the ball, with Chiefs pressing high up the pitch. First Sibongiseni Mthethwa nearly robbed him off the ball, and then as Mvelase dithered some more, Chivaviro did take the ball off him and finished past Ntwari.

Galaxy were level on the half hour mark after Thato Khiba’s shot was blocked by Dove’s arm in the penalty area. Mahlangu stepped up and his spot kick was too good for Bvuma, even though the Chiefs ‘keeper dived the right way.

Dove was not happy with referee Cedric Muvhali’s decision – he also picked up a yellow card – but his arm was clearly away from his body when it was struck.

Chiefs almost got the lead back when Mduduzi Shabalala did well to get to the byline and cut the ball back for Njabulo Ngcobo, but Ntwari made a fine save, tipping his powerful effort over the bar.

Dove sees red again

Amakhosi were reduced to ten men on the stroke of half time as Dove committed a ridiculous, studs up challenge on Kabogelo Sebelelebele that left Muvhali with no option but to send the Mozambican defender off for the second time this year.

Dove will now miss another two matches through suspension, taking him to a total of five games missed because of ill-discipline in 2024.

Cavin Johnson adjusted his team to make up for Dove’s absence after the break, with defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe coming on for winger Christain Saile.

In the 50th minute, Reeve Frosler won a free kick right on the edge of the box, which Pule Mmodi laid off for Chivaviro to smash a brilliant finish past Ntwari.

That prompted Ramovic to bring Samir Nurkovic off the bench, the Serbian striker coming onf for Sebelebele.

In the 62nd minute, Chiefs nearly increased their lead as Frosler’s long-range shot took a wicked deflection and Ntwari showed excellent reactions to push the ball away.

Galaxy levelled again in the 76th minute as Mahlangu got his brace, rising well to head substitute Higor Vidal’s corner into the top corner of the net.

Chivaviro nearly completed his hat-trick and won the match for Chiefs in the 84th minute, but his turn and shot flew inches wide.