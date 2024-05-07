Local Soccer

7 May 2024

No formal approach from Chiefs for Mngqithi, says agent

Mngqithi's contract with Mamelodi Sundowns is set to expire at the end of June.

Manqoba Mngqithi, assistant coach of Mamelodi Sundowns (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

Football agent Mike Makaab has commented on reports linking his client Manqoba Mngqithi with a move to Kaizer Chiefs.

ALSO READ: Chiefs seek redemption against Galaxy after Sundowns humiliation

Mngqithi, whose contract with Mamelodi Sundowns is set to expire at the end of June, has been linked with the coaching job at Amakhosi for some time, with some reports even suggesting that he is the favourite to land it.

Chiefs have been without a permanent head coach since October when they fired Molefi Ntseki following a poor start to the DStv Premiership season. Cavin Johnson has been leading the team on an interim basis.

“I have heard a lot of rumours expressing that interest (Kaizer Chiefs) but I can tell you as I am sitting here, we have not had a formal approach from Kaizer Chiefs for Manqoba,” said Makaab during the Extra Time show on Gagasi FM.

“I don’t think the onus should sit on us to make that approach. It’s a different story if we were introducing a football coach that is not known to clubs in this country, but I don’t think we should make a formal move unless there is interest, a genuine interest from the club itself not through the media,” he added.

Makaab further revealed that they are still in talks with Sundowns over a new contract, adding that there’s a big chance for the former Golden Arrows coach to remain at Chloorkop.

“We are still in discussions with Mamelodi Sundowns, Manqoba is committed to the club. If the club is keen on retaining his services, which I believe there is a big chance of that happening, then Manqoba will stay at Mamelodi Sundowns.

ALSO READ: Ex-Bafana star Mokotjo’s future up in air at Sekhukhune

“What I did agree with the club is that we would only discuss this after the semi final of the Nedbank Cup so it is my intention to meet with the club this week, my intention to meet with Manqoba this week as well and hopefully more clarity and finality will be on the cards during the course of next week. Whatever happens, a decision has to be made sooner than later,” concluded Makaab.

