Gallants ‘will cope’ with Caf domestic and continental competitions

Ntokozo Gumede

The situation facing Marumo Gallants could be regarded as a tall order, as they seem to be biting off more than they can chew right now.

ALSO READ: Veteran Makola set for Soweto return

Gallants are embroiled in a relegation battle in the DStv Premiership which sees them sitting at the foot of the log with just 18 points on the board.

And now Marumo will be away from the league for the next two weeks as they engage in the Caf Champions League, playing back-to-back away games against DRC side St Eloi Lupopo and Algeria’s USM Alger.

Gallants are coming off the back of 4-1 win over Libyan side Al Akhdar, who they beat at home to launch their group stage campaign.

The club’s coach Raymond Mdaka, however, does not feel like his team will be under much pressure – they are also still part and parcel of the Nedbank Cup.

Mdaka believes he’s got enough ammunition in his arsenal to survive the chop and do well in the Confederations Cup and Nedbank Cup.



“We have a big squad. We had about seven players who we brought in against Magesi in the Nedbank Cup game.



“They were not playing in other games and our challenge is to make sure that all of our players are on the same wave length when it comes to fitness. Otherwise, challenges will always come but we feel that we have enough to cover everything,” said Mdaka.



ALSO READ: Sundowns add new technical team member to help the club with set-plays

“The most important thing is to work on the team regardless of other circumstances. We celebrate the three points at home because where else will we get it? When you go away it is never the same. We are happy with this good start and now we need to maintain that,” he added.



Gallants could have easily scored at least seven goals in the win against Al Akhdar, but decision-making has been letting down the team and Marumo will need to be sharper in front of goal.