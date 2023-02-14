Veteran Makola set for Soweto return

Mgosi Squad

Mpho Makola is set for a return to Soweto after leaving Cape Town City suddenly last month.

The 36-year-old was allowed to leave The Citizens with six months still left on his contract.

City coach Eric Tinkler has since revealed that Makola was still looking to get more game-time, but he could not guarantee that.

He said he was now looking at bringing younger players into the team and they decided to let Makola go so he could seek game time elsewhere.

Phakaaathi has, meanwhile, been informed that Makola, who formerly played for Orlando Pirates, is set for a return to Soweto.

Swallows FC are said to have shown an interest in getting Makola on board as they believe he could help ignite their midfield and attacking play.

Makola was released by Pirates in 2019, after seven seasons with the Buccaneers. He joined City as a free agent in the same year and went on to represent the Mother City side with distinction. This meant that many felt Makola was hard done by when they decided to let him go in January.

Paid in full

City coach Eric Tinkler, however, said Makola had been paid in full for the season.

“We just made Mpho aware that we need to be looking to the future. I need to be giving youngsters, Balla (Taahir Goedeman), I need to be giving Jaedin (Rhodes), I need to be giving (Relebogile) Mokhuoane an opportunity of playing more,” said Tinkler in a press conference last week.

“So, for him to be given game-time, it’s going to be difficult, very difficult. So we don’t want to be wasting his time, give him the opportunity to be going somewhere where he can play.

“He got his full payout until the end of the season by the chairman. He didn’t leave with empty pockets. He left with his full payout.”