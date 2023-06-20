‘Go chew them,’ Komphela tells protégé Ngezana

Compiled by Sibongiseni Gumbi

Siyabonga Ngezana made a special mention of Steve Komphela when he was saying his goodbyes to Kaizer Chiefs.

The 25-year-old defender has been sold off to Romanian side Fotbal Club FCSB where he will ply his trade from next season. Ngezana was promoted to the senior Chiefs team during Komphela’s era at Naturena.

“Thanks to the coaches who coached me in the past for the guidance and the words of wisdom… The likes of coach Steve Komphela, Giovanni Solinas, Ernst Middendorp, Gavin Hunt, Dillon Shepard and Arthur Zwane,” wrote Ngezana on his Instagram last week.

“I came here as a young boy, and now I’m leaving as a man… uyindoda (you are a man now) Sessa.”



Komphela was one of the few who responded.

“Good luck Tata. Always stay humble with controlled aggression. Work even harder and be ready for new unfamiliar challenges,” wrote Koomphela.

“Embrace them, smile with them and overcome them to conquer. Take deep and serious pride in your strides.

“Strive not to return anytime soon. Strive to write your own history and accomplish your goals and dreams.

“The kid next is drawing inspiration from you. Stay blessed. Hamba ubadle ngamazinyo, ubahlafune, ungasabi lutho (Go bite them with your teeth, chew them, don’t fear anything). Abasabe wena (they should fear you). Enjoy the journey and go make friends.”

Gavin Hunt, who also worked with Ngezana at Chiefs, also replied and wished him the best on his new journey.

Ngezana wishes Chiefs get back to glory days

“All the best my son. Such an honour to coach you and be part of your journey. A true warrior you are. Good luck my boy. I am a call away,” wrote Hunt.



Ngezana also thanked the club’s management for the chance he was given at a team he grew up supporting and dreaming about.

“As I conclude my stay at the club, I would like to thank all of your staff members, players, the manager (Gerald Sibeko), club bosses (Kaizer Motaung Junior, Bobby Motaung) and the chairman Dr Kaizer Motaung for the love and support over the past seasons on and off the field.

“I wish the club to get back to its glory days and best of luck for the coming season and I will always be a supporter of Amakhosi 4 Life.”