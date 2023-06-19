Thulani Serero set to join Mosimane at UAE club?

By Mgosi Squad

Former Bafana Bafana star Thulani Serero will reunite with his former coach Pitso Mosimane at Al Wahda FC if the rumours circulating are anything to go by.



ALSO READ: Mosimane lands new head coach role in UAE

Serero is already an established name in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) having been nominated for the best foreign player award three times.

And he is currently a free agent having cut ties with Al Jazira who ply their trade in the UAE Pro League. Serero has been a star performer for them.

Now that he has been released, Serero is linked with a few teams including Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns locally. But Al Wahda have emerged as favourites.

Al Wahda announced Pitso Mosimane as their coach last weekend and are believed to have set their sights on the 33-year-old Serero.



ALSO READ: AmaZulu identify No.1 target to replace Folz

Serero played under Mosimane during his stint at Bafana and a reunion is now more likely according to sources. Mosimane has recently been quoted saying South African players should aspire to play in Arabian countries where they can make big money.

“I think he is one of the players Pitso wants to bring with to the club. And you know