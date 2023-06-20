AmaZulu announce new coach, gives him a Zulu nickname

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Pablo Franco Martin is yet to land in South Africa to take over as AmaZulu FC coach, but he has already been given an isiZulu nickname.

Martin was announced by the Durban based side as their new coach on Tuesday evening through a media release.

Club president, Sandile Zungu nicknamed the Spaniard ‘Cijimpi”. The name Cijimpi loosely means someone who starts wars.

“We have been interviewing a number of parties who had expressed an interest in becoming head coach of AmaZulu Football Club,” said the AmaZulu boss.

“These prospects were local – tied to teams in the DStv Premiership, others were erstwhile coaches of the DStv Premiership, and some were internationals based in Africa who compete in the Caf Champions League and Caf Confederations Cup.

“Others were coaches who had stints in the continent who were now coaching in Europe, Asia, some in the Middle East and one or two in South America,” said Zungu.

Hunt, Ertugral and Eymael lose out

There have been reports that AmaZulu had interviewed Gavin Hunt among the coaches. Muhsin Ertugral and Luc Eymael were also shortlisted by AmaZulu.

The 43-year-old Martin has previously worked at Simba SC in Tanzania, Qadsia SC in Kuwait, Getafe and Real Madrid in Spain.



“We are absolutely delighted at the quality of parties that we interviewed, who shared with us their ideas about Usuthu. Usuthu is loved and seen as a very attractive prospect.

“We emerged with one name. A name that the players will be very happy with, the supporters, sponsors, and the directors of AmaZulu Football Club.

“We believe that the local league will be richer with a person of this gentleman’s calibre coming to the DStv Premiership,” added Zungu.

Franco is expected in the country next week to start his duties of reigniting AmaZulu into a title chasing side once more.