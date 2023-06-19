Pitso takes all his ‘guns’ as he tackles his new task

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

With the club having last won a league title in 2010, Al Wahda new coach Pitso Mosimane will need all the technical assistance he can get to return the United Arab Emirates side back to its glory days.

Mosimane was confirmed as the club’s new coach on Saturday evening. And he, through his agency, has announced his technical team.

“Coach Pitso Mosimane will be heading to the UAE Pro League with his technical team consisting of Maahier Davids, Kabelo Rangoaga, Musi Matlaba, Kyle Solomon, and goalkeeper coach, Hamad Alyami,” said MT Sports in a statement.

“Known for their exceptional leadership, tactical prowess, and ability to inspire players, coach Pitso and his technical team are excited for this new venture to bring success to Al Wahda.

“As MT Sports, we are proud to have brokered yet another deal for coach Pitso and his technical team. We are confident of their ability to make a significant impact in the UAE.”

MT Sports’ managing director, Moira Tlhagale, who is Mosimane’s wife, said that she believes Pitso and his technical team have the ability to get the job done at Al Wahda.

“We believe that our coaches possess the qualities and expertise necessary to guide Al Wahda to new heights.

“Their passion, dedication, and exceptional skills will undoubtedly drive the team to success,” said Tlhagale.

Mosimane has been successful in his coaching career for over a decade now. He was a great success at Mamelodi Sundowns. He also did well at Al Ahly in Egypt.

The former Bafana Bafana coach also resuscitated Saudi giants Al Ahli last season, guiding them to the league title in the second tier, and promoting them to the top flight.

In announcing Pitso as their new head coach, Al Wahda said he was joining the home of champions.

“Al Wahda FC Company has signed with the South African Technical Director Pitso Mosimane to lead the first team as a Head Coach.

“The Club’s Board of Directors welcomes Mr Mosimane to the Home of Champions, wishing him success in serving the club’s leadership, administration and fans ambitions.”