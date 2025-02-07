Goalscorer Lilepo explains his fast start at Chiefs

'Before coming here I took a few weeks to watch the games of Chiefs,' said Chiefs' new signing.

Glody Lilepo hugs Kaizer Chiefs teammate Yusuf Maart after his side’s 1-0 win over Stellenbosch FC on Friday. Picture: Nic Bothma/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs’ match-winner Glody Lilepo says he studied his Amakhosi teammates before arriving at the club last month.

Instant impact for Chiefs

Lilepo’s early header was enough to give Chiefs a 1-0 Betway Premiership win over Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium. The DR Congo forward has made an instant impact since arriving as a January signing.

He played a part in Richard Ofori’s own goal that earned Chiefs a 2-2 draw with AmaZulu in midweek. And this time Lilepo was the goalscorer as he powered Gaston Sirino’s cross past Sage Stephens in the fourth minute.

“It is true that I am settling well,” Lilepo told SuperSport TV after picking up the Man-of-the-Match Award.

“But before coming here I took a few weeks to watch the games of Chiefs, to get to know the players as quickly as a I could. When I came here I already knew roughly what kind of players we had.”

The 27 year-old will now hope to continue to help Chiefs climb the standings in the coming weeks. Amakhosi are up to fourth in the table, though they are 14 points behind leaders Sundowns, and have played three games more than Masandawana.

‘You have to work very hard every day’

“Chiefs is a big team, you have to work very hard every day,” added Lilepo.

“I hope I will do more (for the team) in the future.”