Lilepo strikes to give Chiefs an away day to remember

Amakhosi complete a home-and-away double over Stellenbosch FC.

Glody Lilepo (99) is congratulated by Inacio Miguel after opening the scoring for Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: Nic Bothma/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs completed a Betway Premiership double over Stellenbosch FC on Friday, Glody Lilepo’s first goal for the club enough to seal a 1-0 win at Athlone Stadium.

The DR Congo forward’s early header was enough to grab Chiefs the three points on the road, following on from their 2-1 home win over Stellies a month ago.

Chiefs were the better side in the Western Cape, defending resolutely and creating enough chances to leave with an even more impressive scoreline.

This victory lifted them up to fourth in the table, and gave them a fresh injection of confidence following the Soweto derby loss to Pirates and the midweek draw with AmaZulu.

Chiefs got off to the perfect start, taking the lead in just the fourth minute. A short corner saw Pule Mmodi tee up Gaston Sirino. The Uruguayan’s cross found the head of Lilepo, who powered the ball back across Sage Stephens and into the corner of the net.

It was the DR Congo winger’s first goal since joining Chiefs last month, following on from his ‘assist’ for Richard Ofori’s own goal against AmaZulu.

Steve Barker’s Stellies side should have been refreshed after a rare week off, but they were listless in the first half. Chiefs looked far more organised than they had against AmaZulu in their last match, and pressed their opponents well from high up the pitch.

The best chance for the home side in the first half came when Mmodi gave the ball away close to his own penalty area. Chumani Butsaka sprung forward but fired his shot straight at Bruce Bvuma.

Barker made a double change at the break, taking off Butsaka and Kyle Jurgens, who looked a candidate for a red card after being booked in the 19th minute for a foul on Tashreeq Morris.

New signing Lesiba Nku and Athenkosi Mcaba came on but Stellies continued to struggle. In the 56th minute Chiefs had a great chance to double their lead as Sirino sent Lilepo away, but he shot straight at Stephens.

In the 70th minute, Mmodi produced a superb right foot curler that was tipped around the post by Stephens, though referee Luxolo Badi inexplicably gave a goal kick.

The closest Stellies came to levelling came when a cross fell for Nku at the back post, but Thatayaone Dithlokwe produced a brilliant block.

Mmodi then had another chance on the break but this time he lashed his shot off target.