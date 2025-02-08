OPINION: Pirates need another statement win

Relebohile Mofokeng of Orlando Pirates celebrates a goal during the 2023/24 Nedbank Cup Final match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates at Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit on 1 June 2024 ©Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Winning away to Caf Champions League record holders Al-Ahly was a statement win by Orlando Pirates. Not only that, but topping their group was another statement of intent by the Buccaneers.

Playing until the final whistle against Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby and claiming all three points with the last kick of the game was another reminder that Pirates mean business this season.

All that hard work and belief will be diluted if the Soweto giants falter at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday afternoon in a Betway Premiership encounter against Mamelodi Sundowns.

For Pirates to get the perennial bridesmaid tag off their shoulders, they need to send another strong message to the rest of the teams in the league with another powerful showing in Tshwane.

To knock Sundowns off their perch, José Ribeiro’s troops have to go behind enemy lines and deliver a telling strike. They’ve done it twice in cup competitions last season and Relebohile Mofokeng’s last-gasp winner in the Nedbank Cup will still be fresh in their minds.

However, unlike cup competitions, to be a league champion requires consistency and performing at a high level every week is non-negotiable. I feel like this is where Sundowns have the edge because they are masters of playing the long game.

Judging by their resurgence under new coach Miguel Cardoso, it’s clear that the Brazilians are not going to relinquish their league title without a fight. They have ruled the domestic scene over the past seasons with a record of seven successive championship titles. In fact, very few would bet against Masandawana extending their record to eight if they get the better of Pirates.

A win for the reigning champions and current log leaders will put some daylight between them and Sea Robbers who are second on the table. If the Tshwane juggernaut steams past their closest league rival, the gap at the top of the standings will be widened to nine points, even though Pirates will still have a game in hand.

For the past two seasons, Pirates have lived in the shadow of Sundowns by finishing in second place. By his own admission, Ribeiro knows that the 70-point mark will be the sweet spot for anyone looking to dethrone Sundowns.

We’re almost through the halfway mark in the 30-game premiership season and collecting points becomes even harder beyond this point, with teams fighting for their lives in the second part of the campaign. If we’re being honest, it will be a two-horse race for league honours this season and whoever wins this fixture will have the psychological edge.

The fact that the game was sold out a week ago is testament to the importance it will have in potentially deciding the league outcome. The only question left to ask is whether Sundowns’ pedigree will triumph Pirates’ over enthusiasm. I predict a high-scoring game in favour of the home team.