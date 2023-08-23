Gonzales finally lands at Chiefs, will he be Ntseki’s saviour? 

"We welcome him to South Africa and also wish him everything of the best," says Dr. Kaizer Motaung.

The wait is finally over as Efmamjjasond Gonzalez Palacios, the new Kaizer Chiefs striker, has arrived at the club’s headquarters in Naturena.

The question now looms: could he be the solution Chiefs have been seeking?

The team’s dire need for a prolific striker who can convert their created chances has haunted them for several seasons now.

Chiefs’ season kick-off hasn’t been the most favourable, marked by two losses, one draw, and a solitary victory in four games.

Their scoring woes have been evident, finding the back of the net just twice, both goals credited to Ashely Du Preez. Oh, and an own goal by goalkeeper Brandon Petersen.

In a boost to Chiefs’ aspirations, Gonzales’ arrival was confirmed on Wednesday afternoon.

He made his way from Bolivia, where he featured in his last game over the past weekend. Chiefs shared the news with their supporters on social media.

“The 24-year-old Colombian striker Efmamjjasond Gonzales Palacios was introduced at the Kaizer Chiefs Village in Naturena, receiving a warm welcome from executive chairman, Dr. Kaizer Motaung.”

The accompanying images showcased the new signing in the company of club officials and members of the technical team.

The 24-year-old, Colombian striker Efmamjjasond Gonzales Palacios, was presented at the Kaizer Chiefs Village in Naturena, where Executive Chairman, Dr. Kaizer Motaung accepted him warmly.



Dr. Motaung expressed his sentiments, stating, “We welcome him to South Africa and also wish him everything of the best,” underscoring the team’s anticipation and optimism for what Gonzales could bring to the table.

Chiefs fans already eager to see Gonzales

As the spotlight turns to Gonzales, Chiefs’ fans will be eagerly waiting to see if he can step in as the missing piece to address their scoring woes.

The pressure will undoubtedly be on him to make an impact and turn the tides in favour of the much loved Amakhosi.

Gonzales will have to fight for his place against Ranga Chivaviro, Du Preez and Christian Saile.

And with this being his first time in South Africa, the lanky lad will have to adapt quickly as he might be needed on the field sooner rather than later.

Both Chivaviro and Du Preez are believed to be carrying slight knocks that could need them to sit a few games out to heal properly.