OPINION: Chiefs fed this monster that is now eating them

It's become a pattern – whenever fans express their anger and demand a change in coaching - the club obliges.

Fans during the MTN8 quarter final match between Cape Town City and Kaizer Chiefs at Athlone Stadium on August 13. (Photo: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

First things first, let’s address the incident that went down at Mbombela Stadium last weekend – it’s simply uncalled for and, to put it bluntly, quite foolish.

Expressing frustration is natural, but resorting to violence and throwing objects isn’t the way to do it.

Such behaviour not only tarnishes the game’s image but also reflects poorly on the individual engaging in such acts.

To be frank, if you engage in this kind of behaviour, you’re not a supporter; you’re a hooligan. But let’s not dwell on that today.

The root of the issue lies with Kaizer Chiefs themselves. They’ve allowed their supporters to dictate terms through these unruly actions.

This decision-making process was particularly evident in the demotion of Arthur Zwane.

In retrospect, this move was ill-advised. If the club was hesitant about bringing in an external coach, they should have maintained the status quo.

Unintentionally, this decision placed both Zwane and Molefi Ntseki in opposition to the supporters.

Ntseki’s appointment caused quite an uproar among fans, and not solely due to his limited experience as a top-tier club coach.

The controversy was fueled by the initial buzz around Nasreddine Nabi, a coach with an impressive track record, supposedly heading to Naturena.

The club took too long to dismiss these rumours, creating confusion. When Ntseki eventually took the reins, his every move – from his demeanour to his tactical choices – was scrutinised.

Chiefs failed to address Nabi issue in time

If Nabi had not confirmed the talks between himself and Chiefs in a Sunday newspaper, I would easily blame this on the media for having spread false information.

It’s essential to remember that reacting to disappointment with violence and aggression is neither productive nor commendable.



Kaizer Chiefs have inadvertently contributed to this atmosphere by yielding to fan pressure in the past.

The situation was further complicated by miscommunications and expectations that weren’t met.

Amidst this turmoil, there’s a need for introspection and more constructive ways to voice concerns and opinions.

The Kaizer Chiefs supporters once held a peaceful march to the club’s headquarters in Naturena and they were given an audience by the management.