In-form Mothiba gets Bafana recall

France-based striker Lebo Mothiba’s early-season form with Strasbourg in Ligue 1 has earned him a call-up to Hugo Broos’ preliminary Bafana Bafana squad for next month’s friendlies against Namibia and DR Congo.

Mothiba last played for Bafana at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt, before injuries and a lack of game time affected his career for both club and country.

The 27 year-old has battled back for full fitness, however, and had a fantastic pre-season with Strasbourg under new head coach Patrick Vieira, which he took into the new Ligue 1 campaign, netting in his side’s opening match against Lyon.

It remains to be seen if Mothiba makes the cut when Broos trims his squad to 23 players next week. There is plenty of attacking talent at Broos’ disposal, with regulars like Al Ahly’s Percy Tau, Burnley’s Lyle Foster, Aris Limmasol’s Mihlali Mayambela and Minnesota United’s Bongokuhle Hlongwane also in the squad.

There is also a call-up for Kobamelo Kodisang, who has been controversially left out of recent squads, after a brilliant 2022/23 season with Moreirense in Portugal. Kodisang scored 11 league goals as he helped Moreirense gain promotion to the Primeira Liga.

In defence, 18 year-old SuperSport United defender Ime Okon, who is having a breakout season alongside Thulani Hlatshwayo at Matsatsantsa, is also in the squad, as are Moroka Swallows’ Keegan Allen and Chippa United’s Zuko Mdunyelwa.

In midfield, Bathusi Aubaas keeps his place after a good performance for Bafana against Morocco in their final Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. The 28 year old has yet to start a game since joining Mamelodi Sundowns from TS Galaxy this season but has made three appearances off the bench.

Bafana will play Namibia on September 9 and DR Congo three days later. The games are being used as preparation both for the start of 2026 Fifa World Cup qualfying in November and the Africa Cup of Nations finals, set to take place in the Ivory Coast early next year.

Bafana preliminary squad:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Ricardo Goss (SuperSport United), Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates).

Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Grant Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates), Aubrey Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thabiso Monyane (Orlando Pirates), Siyanda Xulu (SuperSport United), Given Msimango (Kaizer Chiefs), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), Keegan Allan (Moroka Swallows), Ime Okon (SuperSport United), Sifiso Hlanti (Kaizer Chiefs), Zuko Mdunyelwa (Chippa United).

Midfielders: Luke Le Roux (Varbergs Bois, Sweden), Njabulo Blom (St Louis FC, USA), Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Grant Margeman (SuperSport United), Bathusi Aubaas (Mamelodi Sundowns), Sphephelo Sithole (CD Tondela, Portugal), Mlungisi Mbunjana (TS Galaxy).

Forwards: Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limmasol FC, Cyprus), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Kobamelo Kodisang (Moreirense, Portugal), Khanyiso Mayo (Cape Town City), Iqraam Rayners (Stellenbosch FC), Pule Mmodi (Kaizer Chiefs), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota United), Percy Tau (Al Ahly), Zakhele Lepasa (Orlando Pirates), Lyle Foster (Burnley FC, England), Lebo Mothiba (Strasbourg FC, France), Monnapule Saleng (Orlando Pirates).