Goss moves back to SuperSport United

He joined the Brazilians on a five-year contract four years ago but struggled for game time at Chloorkop.

Ricardo Goss is back at SuperSport United for another season-long loan spell from Mamelodi Sundowns.

ALSO READ: Zwane can’t wait to compete against Madrid as Sundowns unveil new kits



The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper returns to Matsatsantsa a Pitori where he spent the last two seasons under Gavin Hunt.



Goss has a long history with Hunt having played under the four-time league winning coach at Bidvest Wits before the club was sold to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in 2020.



He joined the Brazilians on a five-year contract four years ago but struggled for game time at Chloorkop.



His time at SuperSport proved to be a fruitful one as he claimed the number spot from Ronwen Williams who coincidentally made the move to Sundowns.



Goss’ return to form saw him earn a place in the Bafana’s team that won a bronze medal at Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire earlier this year.



“Goalkeeper Ricardo Goss will join SuperSport United on loan for the 2024-2025 season,” Sundowns confirmed on social media on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Chiefs prepare to face Qatari opponents in Türkiye



SuperSport have also signed centre-back Pogiso Sanoka from TS Galaxy.



Veteran defender Thulani Hlatshwayo has been rewarded with a one-year contract extension.



Meanwhile, the club has also confirmed that Gape Moralo, Bilal Baloyi and Gamphani Lungu have all signed two-year contract extensions.