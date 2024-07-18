Local Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer

Avatar photo

By Katlego Modiba

Football Journalist

2 minute read

18 Jul 2024

02:48 pm

Goss moves back to SuperSport United

He joined the Brazilians on a five-year contract four years ago but struggled for game time at Chloorkop.

Goss moves back to SuperSport

Ricardo Goss has re-joined SuperSport on a season-long loan deal. Picture: SuperSport United media

Ricardo Goss is back at SuperSport United for another season-long loan spell from Mamelodi Sundowns.

ALSO READ: Zwane can’t wait to compete against Madrid as Sundowns unveil new kits

The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper returns to Matsatsantsa a Pitori where he spent the last two seasons under Gavin Hunt.

Goss has a long history with Hunt having played under the four-time league winning coach at Bidvest Wits before the club was sold to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in 2020.

He joined the Brazilians on a five-year contract four years ago but struggled for game time at Chloorkop.

His time at SuperSport proved to be a fruitful one as he claimed the number spot from Ronwen Williams who coincidentally made the move to Sundowns.

Goss’ return to form saw him earn a place in the Bafana’s team that won a bronze medal at Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire earlier this year.

“Goalkeeper Ricardo Goss will join SuperSport United on loan for the 2024-2025 season,” Sundowns confirmed on social media on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Chiefs prepare to face Qatari opponents in Türkiye

SuperSport have also signed centre-back Pogiso Sanoka from TS Galaxy. 

Veteran defender Thulani Hlatshwayo has been rewarded with a one-year contract extension.

Meanwhile, the club has also confirmed that Gape Moralo, Bilal Baloyi and Gamphani Lungu have all signed two-year contract extensions.

Read more on these topics

Gavin Hunt Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) South African Premier Division (PSL) SuperSport United F.C.

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business Seriti launches R25 billion renewable energy project in Mpumalanga
South Africa Zuma Foundation cannot rule out ‘possibility of Zuma being assassinated’
Rugby Springbok rookies on 2027 World Cup trial against Portugal
South Africa Struggle stalwarts say SA today insults Madiba
Politics Zuma ‘very happy’ after disciplinary hearing postponed to next week

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES