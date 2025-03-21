Confirmed: Hunt sacked by SuperSport United

Matsatsantsa a Pitori were sucked into a relegation battle after their 3-1 loss to TS Galaxy in their final league match before the FIFA break.

SuperSport United have confirmed the sacking of Gavin Hunt following a run of poor results in the Betway Premiership.



With a record of five wins from 21 league matches, United’s management decided to part ways with the experienced coach, who leaves the team in an undesirable 15th position on the table. SuperSport have accumulated a mere 21 points from as many games.

The Tshwane team has lost 10 matches and drawn six under Hunt this season.



They were also knocked out of the Nedbank Cup by Orlando Pirates in the quarter-final stage. The Buccaneers also eliminated them at the same round of the MTN8. United didn’t fare better in the Carling Knockout where they were knocked out by Kaizer Chiefs in the last 16.

United supported Hunt in the January transfer window with a couple of new signings, but results did not improve. In the 13 matches across all competitions since the start of 2025, the club has won only three matches, drawn two, and lost seven.

It was widely reported that Hunt was relieved of his duties on Thursday afternoon following a meeting with the United hierarchy, who felt that the 60-year-old was no longer the right man to lead them back to their former glory.



The club confirmed the news of Hunt’s departure on Friday morning, with Andre Arendse to serve as an interim head coach alongside goalkeeper coach Grant Johnson as his assistant.

“SuperSport United FC and Head Coach Gavin Hunt have reached a mutual agreement to part ways with immediate effect,” United said in a statement.

“The 60-year-old Hunt achieved a special milestone in February this year, having reached 1 000 PSL Games as Head Coach, which is a first in South African football and is unlikely to be easily surpassed. The board and management of the Club have expressed their appreciation to Hunt for the work he had done as Head Coach over many years.

“We remain convinced that Gavin still has much to contribute to South African and African football given his extensive knowledge and experience.

We will always remain grateful for the impact he has had on the club and South African football. We wish Gavin well in his future endeavours. Andre Arendse will serve as an interim Head Coach with Goalkeeper Coach Grant Johnson as his assistant.”

Hunt is SuperSport’s most successful coach, having won three successive league titles during his first spell at the club from 2007 to 2013. He re-joined SuperSport in 2022 and led them to a top-three finish.



They finished in seventh position last season, but their current campaign has been far less memorable with the club in a fight to keep their premiership status.