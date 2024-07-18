Cape Town City open to selling top striker

“There's a lot of interest in Khanyisa and every second day, someone is inquiring about him but the number has to be right first and the move has to be right for him and his career as well,” said Comitis.

Cape Town City chairman John Comitis is open to selling top striker Khanyisa Mayo for the right price. It’s an open secret that Mamelodi Sundowns are working behind the scenes in an effort to lure him away from the Mother City.

ALSO READ: Football legend Stan ‘Screamer’ Tshabalala laid to rest

Mayo is one of City’s most prized assets having ended the 2023-2024 with DStv Premiership 10 goals. He will not come cheap for anyone looking to secure his services after signing a long-term contract that runs until 2028 with the Citizens last year.

“There’s a lot of interest in Khanyisa and every second day, someone is inquiring about him but the number has to be right first and the move has to be right for him and his career as well,” Comitis told Radio 2000.

“We can’t sell our old shoes until we have new shoes in. So we have to be patient with Khanyisa and with better players around him, you’ll see a different kind of Khanyisa this season.

“There’s nothing concrete at the moment but we certainly have him in our plans and he’s very committed. He’s a very enthusiastic trainer and you’ll never see him without a smile on his face. He’s a good professional and the show must go on. I think he can do it again and be in the top three of goal scorers in the league again.



Comitis also confirmed that he has spoken to Kermit Eramus who is currently a free agent following his departure from Orlando Pirates. The City boss revealed that he will make a call on Eramus once Mayo’s immediate future has been sorted.

“You have two consider the player’s career first because with younger players, it’s difficult to get them in the Middle East but when you are at the end of your career then it’s a good deal because it’s a usually a good money,” he added.

“But when you’re in your prime like Mayo is, you have to try and get him to a decent European team even if it’s a smaller team and you get less money, it all works out better for everyone.

ALSO READ: Pirates draw with Granada to maintain unbeaten run in Spain



“I have spoken to Kermit and depending on what we have in our striker situation going forward with Khanyisa but at this stage we haven’t made any decisions. Kermit is an effective player and doesn’t need much to show you that he can score goals. If he can be on the pitch and be injury-free, I think he still has a lot to offer.”