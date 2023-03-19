Help pours in for former Sundowns player Khayelihle Shozi

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Pitso Mosimane is among the people who have committed to do their best to help former Mamelodi Sundowns player Khayelihle Shozi.



This comes after Shozi was seen roaming the streets of Gauteng looking like a hobo.

After a recent picture of him trended on social media this week, Mosimane said he had promoted him to the senior team at Sundowns.

“Very sad to see this image. His combination with Percy Tau was amazing. We even promoted him to the senior team ahead of Percy,” Mosimane said on Twitter.

In an interview with SABC Radio, Mosimane is said to have committed to come on board and help where he can.

Shozi’s brother, known as Shwi Shozi confirmed that Pitso had pledged his support.

“What I say is that I heard what coach Pitso said. It made me very happy and that is why I am here to talk about Khayelihle,” said Shwi in an interview with Ukhozi FM on Thursday.

“It has been a while since he has been in that situation. But what will happen now is that Pisto wants to help him.

“He promised to do some things for him when he has been found and helped out of his current state.”

‘Let Shozi get help in peace’

And the KwaZulu-Natal sports department has also committed to finding Shozi the help he needs to be rehabilitated.



This was revealed by Safa KZN’s Kwenzakwakhe Ngwenya on the same radio station.

“We must thank Pitso for showing that he isa real football person and that is why he has taken this up.

“As the association in KZN, we took the issue because we have a sports department in KZN and it has committed to help wherever they can.

“He will be taken to a place of safety. We want him to be helped and back into his normal state.”

Ngwenya also appealed for the media and supporters to give Shozi a break while he is getting help.

“I appeal to the media to not give the matter too much attention while he undergoes rehabilitation. His story can be told when he has come right.”