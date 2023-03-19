Zwane not convinced despite Chiefs win at Maritzburg

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs remain in the hunt for the second spot in the DStv Premiership after scoring a hard fought victory at Maritzburg United on Saturday.



ALSO READ: Help pours in for former Sundowns player Khayelihle Shozi

Having taken a 2-0 lead just 10 minutes into the game at Harry Gwala Stadium, at some point, it looked like Chiefs would easily win the game.

Maritzburg, however, put up a good fight and found the two goals to go into halftime level on the scoreboard.

But Chiefs were able to find the third goal and take home the three points which leaves them in fourth place.

They have 37 points, the same as Orlando Pirates who are above them on goal difference.

SuperSport United are second with 39 after losing to Pirates on Saturday night.

Chiefs coach, Arthur Zwane was thankful that they managed to eke out the result in a difficult game.

“We scored two early goals from great movements. But after scoring the second goal, I think we thought the game was going to be easy.

“I remember telling them that these guys will put up a great fight because they are in a position where they want to survive.

“And we knew that at some point it would be either we manage the game or we score a third goal,” said Zwane after the game.

Chiefs almost bottled a good lead

“After seven minutes, for a dead ball situation (they equalised) – and I had told them that they had good set piece takers that can do good deliveries.

“So, from the throw-ins, they are dangerous because they have the physic and they would fight for everything to grind the result today.

“It was never going to be about good football today but about making sure they get the points from their side.

“We allowed them to take control of the game and put us under pressure,” added Zwane.



ALSO READ: Pirates gets closer to second place finish after defeating SuperSport

“Because when we were in control of the game we looked like we could score at any time…

“I told them at half time that we need to take the game back in the second half because they were going to come at us.

“Or if they decided to sit, that would allow us to take control and if they came, they would open up at the back.

“They were more cautious and allowed us to gain that momentum and you could see that at any time we could score.”

Chiefs were eventually awarded a penalty – which on second look looked controversial – and converted it to walk away with a win.