Williams penalty save keeps Sundowns unbeaten run intact

Ntokozo Gumede

A 1-1 draw between Mamelodi Sundowns and Al-Hilal in the Caf Champions League means that Hilal will have all to do against Al-Ahly in the final game of Group B as both sides still stand a chance to advance to the knockout stages.

A win for Florent Ibenge’s side against Sundowns would have been enough to see them join the likes of Esperance, CR Belouizdad and Raja Casablanca who have, alongside Masandawana, who have qualified for the quarterfinals.

ALSO READ: Real reason why Mudau slapped Mothlohi finally revealed

Al-Hilal are on 10 points while The Red Devils sit on seven points. The reverse fixture saw Hilal winning 1-0 at home, leaving the head-to-head rule in favour of the record holders, who will host Hilal and have a chance to better the Sudanese side’s 1-0 win.

Ronwen Williams made a stoppage time penalty save to make sure that Sundowns unbeaten run since October is still intact. Athar El Tahir took the spot kick after Brian Onyango fouled Yasir Mohamed in the box.

Before that, the game was rather dull in the opening stanza, with chances few and far in between. Some of Sundowns opportunities fell to Marcelo Allende, who was found by Modiba in the 14th minute but the Chile international’s attempt was wide off the mark.

Teboho Mokoena had a couple of chances falling down his path and he tried to catch the goalkeeper off his line with a long range shot in the 28th minute, but the Bafana Bafana international’s effort did not stay on target.

He stood over the ball in the hour mark as Sundowns were given a freekick in a position and distance similar to that which he beat Al-Ahly goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy last weekend in Pretoria. However, Mokoena could not get the ball over the wall.

Aubrey Modiba looked like he was too ambitious when he went straight for goal in the 68th minute when Sundowns got a freekick from some distance from the goal posts. Modiba’s shot was stinging and goalkeeper Ali Abdullah could not hold on to it, leaving it to Khuliso Mudau to score from the rebound to give Sundowns the lead.

It did not take long for the hosts to find the equalizer as skipper Mohamed Raman netted in the 72nd minute, much to the annoyance of Sundowns as it was an error that led to the goalkeeper.

ALSO READ: Riveiro knows why Pirates are far behind Sundowns

Williams played a short ball to Mothobi Mvala in the restart and build-up play, but Raman was quick enough to intercept Mvala’s return pass to Williams as he rattled the back of the net to bring some hope to his side.

Sundowns lead the group with 11 points and will host Cotonsport in their final group match in about two weeks time.