How Khune’s height hindered overseas move

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Itumeleng Khune says he felt special when he was called to the office of Kaizer Chiefs chairman, Kaizer Motaung to be given a new contract.

The veteran keeper was handed a one-year extension in July. Khune says Motaung thanked him for his loyalty to Chiefs for the past 19 years.

This 36-year-old goalkeeper celebrates his 20th year playing for Chiefs in the 2023/24 season.

There are countless memories he has in these years at Chiefs, but the most recent call to the club boss’ office is the one that makes him happy right now.

“He told me how important I am in the team and the club as a whole. He also thanked me for the good work I have done for this club in the years I have been there.

“He then asked me to continue to monitor and mentor the young players in the club,” explained Khune.

‘Chiefs will come right’

Khune was speaking to the media in Durban where Chiefs will open their DStv Premiership campaign against Chippa United at Moses Mabhida Stadium.



This game is at 3pm on Sunday. Khune says he is still happy to be part of Chiefs, which he says is a united family.

“I am very happy to be in this Kaizer Chiefs family all these years because I have learned a lot,” he said.

“I have also achieved a lot as a player and a person doing what I started loving since I was a young boy.”

Commenting on the new players and the coach, Khune says they will come right because they know what needs to be done.

“We know our weaknesses, where we need to strengthen – everyone from the players to the coaches knows what needs to be done.”

Khune’s overseas move hindered by height

Khune also revealed that he has no regrets about not leaving Chiefs. He also commented on his failure to live his dream of playing abroad.

“I have no complaints about not being able to play overseas because I know it was my height that hindered the move there,” he explained.



“Clubs that side said they preferred tall goalkeepers. I think that even though I have been here at Chiefs for 20 years, I have been able to use the opportunity to achieve what I have achieved.

“I don’t regret that I played in one team all my life. I am grateful for the opportunity they gave me.

“It is not everyone who gets to 20 years of doing what you love – which is playing football in my case.”