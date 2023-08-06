Rusty Chiefs held to draw by promising Chippa

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

In Sunday afternoon’s DStv Premiership match, it was Morgan Mammila, the Chippa United coach, who had more reason to be content as his team delivered a promising performance, resulting in a goalless draw against Kaizer Chiefs.

The game took place at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, with the stands nearly packed, and provided the supporters with some nervous moments before the final whistle sealed the sharing of points.

On the other side, Chiefs coach, Molefi Ntseki, might not be as jubilant, as his team showed glimpses of potential but lacked creativity in the attacking third.

This can however be attributed to it being their first game of the season and the presence of several new players in the squad.

Out of the eight new signings, Ntseki opted to start with four: Given Msimango, Thatayaone Dithlokwe, Edson Castillo, and Ranga Chivaviro.

During the first half, both teams managed to create a few chances, but poor decision-making and some rustiness led to wasted opportunities.

The defenders and goalkeepers stood strong, ensuring that no goals were conceded by halftime, despite the promising build-up play.

The second half saw an increase in excitement, with both sides displaying adventurous football in their quest for a victorious start to the season. Chippa, however, made more meaningful entries into the box, putting pressure on Chiefs’ debutant defender, Given Msimango, who had to work diligently to prevent his team from conceding.

Changes bring some positive moves for Chiefs

With a little over 20 minutes remaining on the clock, Ntseki decided to make a double substitution, introducing Mduduzi Mdantsane in place of Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Tebogo Potsane to replace Ranga Chivaviro.

This tactical move seemed to work in Chiefs’ favour, as they started executing some excellent passes and creating dangerous situations.



Nevertheless, they still encountered challenges in breaking through Chippa’s solid and resolute defence. They later reverted to long balls into the box, looking for Christian Saile and Ashely Du Preez.

Overall, the game showcased both teams’ potential and areas that require improvement as they embark on the new season’s journey.

For now, the coaches will assess the performances and work towards strengthening their teams for the upcoming matches.