Mhango joins Swallows after AmaZulu exit, Mabasa becomes a Bird

Compiled by Khaya Ndubane

Moroka Swallows have announced the signing of former AmaZulu and Orlando Pirates striker Gabadinho Mhango.



Mhango joins the Birds on a two-year deal after he was released by AmaZulu recently,



The 30-year-old Malawian international’s capture was announced by the club chairman David Mogashoa on Saturday morning.

Gaba is a Bird.

2 years



Drip Drip Drip

ROT ROT. pic.twitter.com/Dh3juyNeqa— David Mogashoa (@DavidMogashoa) August 5, 2023

Mhango was linked to Swallows’ Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs during the current transfer period and it was believed that he will sign for Amakhosi after he was released by AmaZulu.

Earlier on Saturday, AmaZulu announced that they have released 15 players.



Other players on the Usuthu exit list are Lehlohonolo Majoro, Dumisani Zuma, Keagan Buchanan, Rally Bwalya, Samkelo Mgwazela, Guily Manziba, Jean-Noel Amonome, Thendo Mukumela, Lankie Khoza, Thabo Qalinge, Sbongakonke Ndlovu, Kabelo Makola, Sphelele Zulu and Jody February.



Meanwhile, Swallows also announced the signing of striker Tshegofatsa Mabasa from Orlando Pirates.



It is believed that Mabasa has joined the Birds on a season-long loan after having spent last season also on loan at Sekhukhune United.