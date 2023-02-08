Hunt not bothered about analyzing Dondol ahead of Nedbank Cup

Ntokozo Gumede

The Nedbank Cup can be challenging for teams in the DStv Premiership to sass out their opponents, as they often have to attend matches in lower leagues to get a sense of what to expect, while on the other hand, it is easier for smaller clubs as they simply watch DStv Premiership games on television.

Gavin Hunt, who will guide his SuperSport United side against ABC Motsepe League outfit, Dondol Stars in the Nedbank Cup last 32 on Wednesday at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, however, says dwelling much on the opposition is not really much of a fuss.

“I say this to a lot of coaches that it is important to concentrate on your own team and try to work with what you have. But you do need to know a little bit about the opposition but don’t focus on analysis of the opposition but concentrate on what you have to do.

“If you can be good at what you do at whatever level it is, I think you will be successful. We have watched them and got a scouting report but we will try to do what we can do best,” said the United coach.

At the same time, Hunt understands that Dondol will come with a lot of motivation as they have nothing to lose. The pressure is for The Spartans to avoid embarrassment at the hands of minnows.

“Cup games are very competitive in the country. People see it as a way of getting extra money and if you are lucky with the draw, you go through right to the final without really playing anybody in terms of teams on the same level and league as you.



“Things can turn on you if you don’t treat teams with respect. I have never disrespected any game even if it were a friendly. We have to play properly and we have to look at our squad and manage it through this game,” said Hunt.

He adds: “We will play the best team that is available and we don’t play a player who was struggling to train the whole week then trains on Friday and we play on Saturday. We will see how it goes but we have already picked the team for Wednesday. It happens like that in our club anyway.”