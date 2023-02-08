Sekhukhune look to return to winning ways against Cup minnows

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Doing well in the Nedbank Cup is part of Sekhukhune United’s objective for the 2022/23 season, says Babina Noko coach Brandon Truter.

Truter said this ahead of his side’s Ke Yona tie against ABC Motsepe League outfit Liver Brothers at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday.



Truter is aiming at going all out to claim a victory in this tie, but the Babina Noko coach knows very well that it is not easy playing lower league teams in this tournament..

“When I came to the club the objective was clear, we want to do well in this competition. It also presents us with an opportunity to get back to winning ways, even though it is a cup competition, there will be a winner at the end of the game,” said Truter.



“We are not taking our opponents lightly, we are aiming to win the game and we will field the best possible 11 to go and do the job.”

Truter lost their last two DStv Premiership games to Mamelodi Sundowns and Marumo Gallants 2-0 respectively.

“We were not happy with our performance in our last game and we want to rectify that in this game. A cup competition is always tricky when you are playing a lower division side. But we will put our best foot forward and our best 11 available for this game,” he concluded.

Before their last two defeats, Sekhukhune were enjoying a four game winning streak in the league.