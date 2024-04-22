‘Keeper Goss to go back to Sundowns at end of season

'It's not a surprise that Sundowns want him back because Denis Onyango is going to retire a year from now,' a source told the Mgosi Squad.

Ricardo Goss is set to go back to parent club Sundowns next season. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

SuperSport United goalkeeper Ricardo Goss will return to his parent club Mamelodi Sundowns at the end of the season when his loan deal comes to an end.

The 30-year-old has spent the last two campaigns on loan at Matsatsantsa a Pitori to reunite with coach Gavin Hunt who he played under at Bidvest Wits before the club was sold in 2020.

Goss signed a five-year deal with the reigning DStv Premiership champions four year ago where he struggled for game time before resurrecting his career at SuperSport.

Highly rated

“Look, Ricardo has done well for SuperSport and it’s not a surprise that Sundowns want him back because Denis Onyango is going to retire a year from now,” a source close to Sundowns confirmed to the Mgosi Squad.

“The technical team rate him very highly and he’s expected to push Williams for a place in the team next season. I don’t see anything changing unless SuperSport makes an offer to Sundowns but I doubt it will happen.”

The former Golden Arrows shot stopper found his feet at United and was part of Bafana Bafana’s squad that won a bronze medal at the Africa Cup of Nations.