Hunt on penalty appeal against Sundowns and Grobler injury

Grobler equalised for SuperSport before picking what initially looked like an ankle injury.

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt during the DStv Premiership match against Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has bemoaned losing veteran striker Bradley Grobler to injury in the 1-1 draw against Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday.



The DStv Premiership clash ended in a stalemate with Grobler being substituted at half time following a tackle from Divine Lunga.

The 36-year-old equalised after Teboho Mokoena had given the Brazilians the lead before picking what initially looked like an ankle injury.

“Yes, it (Grobler injury) affected us. I thought it was a penalty and it look like he was kicked from behind,” Hunt said after the game.

“He dislocated his shoulder so he’s gone to the hospital because it didn’t look good. It’s a huge blow because we don’t have depth and we’re struggling there so it was a huge blow for us.”

Sundowns had the lion’s share of the possession but Matsatsantsa a Pitori did well to remain resolute at the back to earn a point against the reigning champions in the Tshwane derby.

“I’m actually disappointed because I thought we didn’t have the touch to get us out. I mean look at the last move of the game. If we stayed onside then we were going to be through on goal,” Hunt reflected.



“So that is inexperience and we need to learn. It’s frustrating but I have been doing this for 30 years and I understand it but we can’t compete with Sundowns.

“It was a good performance and the game could have gone either way but we did great with a lot of young players from the Diski team. They are doing well and trying to get better so they will need a bit of time but we are doing great. We have to commend them and move forward.”