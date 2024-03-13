Mgosi

13 Mar 2024

11:10 am

Why Stellies axed former Chiefs midfielder Matsheke

Matsheke has been with Stellies since 2023 after his departure from Amakhosi.

Darrel Matsheke and Stellenbosch FC have parted ways (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

An insider at Cape Town-based club Stellenbosch FC has revealed why the club decided to part ways with midfielder Darrel Matsheke.

According to the source, the former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder had a huge fight with coach Steve Barker after a report came out suggesting that Matsheke had signed a pre-contract with Orlando Pirates.

Barker is said to have been very upset with the player and felt that he is not loyal to the club having promised to extend his contract.

“It was a huge fight between Darrel and coach Steve, we were all shocked at training. There was a story about Matsheke saying that he signed for Pirates, and coach Steve wasn’t happy about that. He was not happy because Darrel had promised to extend his stay at the club. They had a gentlemen’s agreement and he was set to be one of the high earners at the club. But, there is no such as Darrel is going to Pirates,” said the source.

“Coach Steve felt that he betrayed him and most importantly, he betrayed the club. But again, I understand why the coach was upset. Matsheke has been at the club for a short period, but he had a good relationship with the coach and the players. The team has already lost a number of good players in the last two to three years and Darrel is another huge blow for coach Steve.”

Matsheke has been with Stellies since 2023 after his departure from Amakhosi.

