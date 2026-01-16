‘Interesting fixture’, Pirates’ Rasebotja reacts to Cup draw

“I think it’s an interesting fixture, considering the nature of the competition," said Rasebotja.

Forgotten Orlando Pirates midfielder Selaelo Rasebotja has described their Nedbank Cup last 32 clash against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) as an “interesting fixture”.

This comes after the Buccaneers were drawn against the SAFA division side during a draw conducted in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Thursday.

“I think it’s an interesting fixture, considering the nature of the competition. It allows such fixtures where David and Goliath collide,” Rasebotja told reporters after the draw.

“It’s a game for us to win because every competition that Pirates play in, we play to win. It’s gonna be an opportunity to win the game and go on to the next round.”

With Pirates having been dominant in domestic cup competitions over the last few seasons, Rasebotja says the mentality will be the same going into the Nedbank Cup and that is to win it.

“The mentality remains the same, you know, we play every competition to win it, but we take each game as it comes. It could be the league or the Nedbank Cup, the mentality remains the same, we want to win every game,” commented Rasebotja.

Rasebotja happy to be back

Meanwhile, Rasebotja has provided an update on his recovery, having been out of action for over eight months due to an injury.

“Yeah, I think now, I am in my final stages of my rehab and I am slowly being integrated back into full training. For someone who’s been out of action for eight months, I’m happy to be back on the field. Thanks to the medical team and the technical team for giving me the support. The medical team has outdone itself by making sure that I come back in time,” said Rasebotja.

Rasebotja was signed by Pirates from SuperSport United in July 2024, but his progress at the Buccaneers has been hampered by injuries. The 24-year-old has so far made just 11 appearances at Pirates since his arrival.