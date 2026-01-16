PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » PSL

‘Interesting fixture’, Pirates’ Rasebotja reacts to Cup draw

Picture of Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

16 January 2026

12:18 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

“I think it’s an interesting fixture, considering the nature of the competition," said Rasebotja.

'Interesting fixture', Rasebotja reacts to Pirates' Cup draw

Selaelo Rasebotja of Orlando Pirates during the Nedbank Cup Last 32 Draw at Nedbank Auditorium on Thursday. Photo: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Forgotten Orlando Pirates midfielder Selaelo Rasebotja has described their Nedbank Cup last 32 clash against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) as an “interesting fixture”.

This comes after the Buccaneers were drawn against the SAFA division side during a draw conducted in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Thursday.

“I think it’s an interesting fixture, considering the nature of the competition. It allows such fixtures where David and Goliath collide,” Rasebotja told reporters after the draw.

“It’s a game for us to win because every competition that Pirates play in, we play to win. It’s gonna be an opportunity to win the game and go on to the next round.”

With Pirates having been dominant in domestic cup competitions over the last few seasons, Rasebotja says the mentality will be the same going into the Nedbank Cup and that is to win it.

“The mentality remains the same, you know, we play every competition to win it, but we take each game as it comes. It could be the league or the Nedbank Cup, the mentality remains the same, we want to win every game,” commented Rasebotja.

Rasebotja happy to be back

Meanwhile, Rasebotja has provided an update on his recovery, having been out of action for over eight months due to an injury.

“Yeah, I think now, I am in my final stages of my rehab and I am slowly being integrated back into full training. For someone who’s been out of action for eight months, I’m happy to be back on the field. Thanks to the medical team and the technical team for giving me the support. The medical team has outdone itself by making sure that I come back in time,” said Rasebotja.

Rasebotja was signed by Pirates from SuperSport United in July 2024, but his progress at the Buccaneers has been hampered by injuries. The 24-year-old has so far made just 11 appearances at Pirates since his arrival.

Read more on these topics

Nedbank Cup Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers) Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila F.C. (TTM)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts DJ Warras murder case: Will video footage bolster Majola’s bail application?
News Limpopo floods claim nine lives, billions needed for damages
News Foreigners ‘not prioritised’ over SA pupils at schools, Gauteng Education says
News Teenage pregnancy: Statutory rape is a serious crime regardless of consent, public warned
News Ex-national police commissioner Phahlane says he was the ‘guinea pig of the step aside policy’

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp