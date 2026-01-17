Injured Saleng relishing Sundowns challenge

"I love competition because that's where you want to see if you've peaked or can you still go even higher," he said.

Monnapule Saleng is unfazed by the intense competition at the star-studded Mamelodi Sundowns team following his high-profile move from Orlando Pirates.

The winger’s transfer from the Buccaneers has dominated local transfer headlines ahead of the Betway Premiership’s resumption next week.



Saleng sat down on the club’s popular Pitchside Podcast to reflect on his move to Chloorkop and the challenge that lies ahead.

Asked about the battle for places at Sundowns, the 27-year-old made it clear that competition is something he welcomes as he looks to force his way into the starting XI.

“I love competition because that’s where you want to see if you’ve peaked or can you still go even higher,” he said.

“Competition will always be there especially at big teams like Pirates and Sundowns. At Pirates when I got there, competition was there and I waited for my chance and I got it.

“I must work hard so that coach selects me, I won’t tell myself that just because I’m from Pirates, then my place is guaranteed. I must work hard so that I’m on the list of the coach.”

‘Sundowns believe in me’

Saleng has to wait a little longer before donning the yellow jersey in a competitive match after revealing that he is still nursing a quad injury that is expected to sideline him for some time.

“The way they signed me while I’m injured, means they have the belief that they can help me to recover and I can help the team,” he added.

“Pressure will always be there but it’s up to you how you handle the pressure. I just need to adjust to how the team plays.

“My ambition is to help Sundowns going forward from where they left off by winning cups and the league.”



The winger sustained the quad strain two months ago in a league match against Magesi FC while turning out for ORBIT College, where he was on loan from Pirates.