Petersen targets another Nedbank Cup with Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen wants Amakhosi to show that their Nedbank Cup victory last season was not a flash in the pan.

Chiefs were drawn to face Stellenbosch away from home in the last 32 of this season’s competition when the draw was conducted in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Chiefs’ Petersen – ‘We need the mindset to defend it’

Amakhosi ended a ten-year wait for a trophy when they beat Orlando Pirates in the final last year. And Petersen wants Chiefs to repeat the trick this season.

“Last season, it was for us to end the drought,” he said.

“Now we need the mindset to defend it and make sure we bring the trophy back home.

“It is important for us to represent ourselves well and show we are not one-hit wonders.”

This will be the third time Chiefs and Stellies have faced off in a cup competition in the last two seasons. Last season, Chiefs won 3-1 at Stellenbosch in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals, en route to lifting the trophy.

This season, Stellenbosch beat Chiefs on penalties after a goalless draw in the last 16 of the Carling Black Label Knockout.

‘Always exciting’

“I think it is always exciting (playing Stellies),” added Petersen.

“It is a game that always brings the crowds, especially in the Cape. For sure we a guaranteed an exciting evening or afternoon of football.”

Stellenbosch recently hired former Kaizer Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt to take over as head coach after Steve Barker left to join Tanzanian giants Simba.

Stellies have struggled this season, and are currently 14th in the Premiership, with just 12 points from their first 14 matches. January has also seen striker Andre De Jong leave the club to join Orlando Pirates, while Bradley Mojela has moved to Sekhukhune.

Petersen, however does not feel the changes in coach and playing personal will make the game any easier for Chiefs.

“Anyone who plays Chiefs always comes with an endgame,” he said.

“Whoever is on the pitch, Stellenbosch will want to showcase what they have. It is always an exciting game when we play them. You can never underestimate Stellies it doesn’t matter what changes they have made.

‘Hunger and desire’

“You will always get hunger and desire from Gavin (Hunt),” said Petersen, who played under the Stellies coach at Chiefs.

“He will demand the best from his players and I think that will help Stellies. They have had a slow start to the season and I think with him coming in, it is a big boost for them. I have worked with hi before and I know what he has to offer.”