Itumeleng Khune: I’m South Africa’s best goalkeeper

I respect all the other great keepers on the list, but I’ve earned my place at number 1," said Khune.

When it comes to legendary goalkeepers, a few names command as much respect in South African football as Itumeleng Khune.



In a thrilling blind ranking challenge with Zenande Funani, Khune ranked 5 of South Africa’s best goalkeepers without knowing all the names in advance.



Watch Khune’s video here:

After carefully placing Ronwen Williams at number 1, the former Chiefs captain didn’t flinch when his name was revealed as the last keeper in the blind ranking.



ALSO READ: Nabi blames nerves as Chiefs stumble to Richards Bay defeat



Without hesitation, he bumped Ronwen down to second place and claimed the top spot for himself.

When asked why he ranked himself as South Africa’s best, Khune responded confidently: “I’ve worked hard, won trophies, and made my mark in South African football. I respect all the other great keepers on the list, but I’ve earned my place at number 1!”

His final ranking was as follows, rounding off the top 5:

Itumeleng Khune (Kaizer Chiefs) – Nedbank Cup winner (2013) Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns) – Nedbank Cup winner (2011, 2016 and 2017) Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns) – Nedbank Cup winner (2015, 2020 and 2022) Moeneeb Josephs (Orlando Pirates) – Nedbank Cup winner (2011) Elvis Chepezeze (Magesi FC)

While some fans might agree with his list stating ‘Khune ke Messi wa di goalkeeper mo South Africa’, others will have their own opinions mentioning “100% in agreement. At number 2 Andre Arendse.”

Khune is a Nedbank Cup winner

Commonly known as ‘Mzansi’s Number 1′, Khune is a Nedbank Cup winner with Kaizer Chiefs in 2013 and knows exactly what it takes to lift the coveted trophy.



His ranking wasn’t just about individual brilliance but also about the shot-stoppers who’ve won big on South Africa’s biggest cup stage.

Bringing the ‘Saves’ side to life in the Nedbank Cup Goals vs Saves competition, he represents the goalkeepers who make game-changing stops throughout the tournament. Similar to how he secured the number 1 spot in his ranking, every keeper in this year’s Nedbank Cup will be making crucial saves to contribute to the competition prize pool, where every save made in the Nedbank Cup adds R10 000 to the JustSave prize pool and every goal scored adds R20 000 to the MiGoals Plus prize pool.



ALSO READ: Sundowns coach Cardoso expects more surprises in title race

So far, these incredible performances on the pitch have driven the current prize pool to an impressive R2.6 million, which will be shared among MiGoals Plus and JustSave account holders who have registered for the Goals vs Saves competition.