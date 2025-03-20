PSL announce new date for Sundowns-Sekhukhune quarterfinal

'The highly anticipated clash will now take place on Friday, 28 March 2025,' read a PSL statement.

Miguel Cardoso is unlikely to be too happy with the decision to move Sundowns’ Nedbank Cup quarterfinal to March 28. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

In an announcement likely to upset Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) has rescheduled their outstanding Nedbank Cup quarterfinal against Sekhukhune United to March 28 at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

This will be four days before they face Tunisian side Esperance in the first leg of their CAF Champions League quarterfinal. The Nedbank Cup tie, which was originally scheduled for March 8, had to be postponed due to the stadium in Atteridgeville being double-booked.

The PSL made the decision after belatedly learning that the stadium had accepted another booking to host an Under-17 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifier on the same day. However, a new date has now been set.

“The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced the updated fixture details for the postponed Nedbank Cup quarterfinal fixture between Mamelodi Sundowns and Sekhukhune United,” read a PSL statement.

“The highly anticipated clash will now take place on Friday, 28 March 2025, at Lucas Moripe Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 19:00. Tickets are available for purchase at TicketPro outlets nationwide for R60 each.

“Spectators holding valid tickets from the postponed match must visit the verification booth on match day to receive a replacement ticket. However, those who opted for a refund will need to purchase a new ticket.”

Journey to Tunisia

Following the Brazilians’ first leg Champions League encounter against Esperance, they will have to make the trip to North Africa for the return leg seven days later.

Cardoso has been vocal about his team’s hectic schedule, which is likely to be made worse by his players’ participation in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. They have seven players in the Bafana Bafana squad, while Peter Shalulile and Divine Lunga will be away with Namibia and Zimbabwe respectively.