EFF ‘imploding’ just weeks before conference: Did Zuma pull the rug under Malema’s feet?

Another top EFF leader, Dali Mpofu announced his departure from the party to join the MK party.

Political analyst Ntsikelelo Breakfast from the Nelson Mandela University (NMU) has described the departure of several high-ranking leaders of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) as an “implosion” of the party.

On Thursday morning South Africans woke up to the news of the EFF’s former chairperson Dali Mpofu resigning to join the MK party.

He follows several high-ranking officials, including former EFF co-founder Floyd Shivambu.

Speaking to The Citizen on Thursday, Breakfast said the EFF is facing an existential threat.

“This is an implosion of the EFF. I can say that I could see this coming.”

MK party, EFF bitter-sweet relationship

He said he believed that while EFF leader Julius Malema was trying to weave relations with the MK party, its founder — Jacob Zuma, was already recruiting from within the EFF.

“Remember that the EFF led the pay back the money campaign in parliament against President Jacob Zuma.

They thought Zuma was not holding a grudge.”

Breakfast said there are indications that Mpofu has been engaging with the MK party for months.

“When you look at that interview, Dali does say he was involved in the conceptualisation of MK party,” Breakfast said.

Two leaders remaining

Meanwhile, Malema showed a brave face on social media platform X on Thursday morning after the news of Mpofu’s plans to leave the EFF.

He said he expects two more leaders to also go.

“Only two more of your favourites remain, and the list will be finalised.”

Malema gave a clue as to whom these leaders could be.

“They sing beautifully and are always willing to pose for pictures and sign roll calls but remember their souls are long gone.”

He said the two should take guidance from their leaders and prevent further hurt.

Malema said the EFF will remain standing and will not go anywhere “under a criminal syndicate”.

There have been what appears to be tensions between Malema and Ndlozi since the departure of some leaders in the EFF.

During an EFF gathering in Soweto this year Malema also threw what seemed like a veiled attack at Ndlozi and his wife, accusing a member of not defending the party in times of trouble.

Ndlozi could be next to go

University of South Africa Politics lecturer Dirk Kotze said he believed Ndlozi would be the next to leave the party.

“It seems that he (Ndlozi) has reached the ceiling in the party and could be the next one to leave,” Kotze told The Citizen.

Kotze said it was clear that the EFF was in disarray weeks before their elective conference in December,

“From an organisational point of view, they are in disarray. but I think they will be able to have their congress.”

Kotze said he believes that the exodus of senior leaders does not necessarily mean that the branches were also disgruntled.

EFF leadership crisis

However, he criticised Malema for a number of decisions that reflected a negative style of leadership.

He said there is a possibility that Malema could come back as the party’s leader at the end of their elective conference.

Malema has already served two terms as the party’s president.

“He is not the only one who has done this. Prince Buthelezi of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has done it and the leader of the United Democratic Movement (UDM) Bantu Holomisa has done it.”

