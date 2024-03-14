Jane, Mbane back in Banyana squad for Nigeria clash

The squad will assemble for camp on 25 March.

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has named a 29-woman preliminary squad for the the fourth and final round of the Paris Olympic qualifiers.

Captain Refiloe Jane and defender Bambanani Mbane have been included in the team. The experienced duo have missed a couple of games for Banyana due to injuries sustained during the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia last year.

Ellis will be happy to have the two experiences, but she will be without midfielders Kholosa Biyana and Wendy Shongwe, who are nursing injuries.

The squad will assemble for camp on 25 March and Ellis is expected to name the final squad after the camp.

Banyana preliminary squad.

Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini, Kaylin Swart, Katlego Moletsane, Dineo Magagula

Defenders: Karabo Dhlamini, Noko Matlou, Fikile Magama, Boitumelo Rasehlo, Asanda Hadebe, Lebogang Ramalepe, Bambanani Mbane, Tiiesetso Makhubela, Bongeka Gamede, Lonathemba Mhlongo

Midfielders: Linda Motlhalo, Refiloe Jane, Lesego Nkoane, Sibulele Holweni, Nonhlanhla Mthandi, Samkelesiwe Selana, Amogelang Motau, Nomvula Kgoale

Forwards: Thembi Kgatlana, Gabriela Salgado, Noxolo Cesane, Nicole Michael, Hilda Magaia, Nthabiseng Majiya, Jermaine Seoposenwe.