Radebe says there are wrongs happening at Chiefs

“It is concerning for such a big club that they have just dropped like this," says Radebe.

Kaizer Chiefs legend Lucas Radebe has expressed concerns regarding the current state of affairs at the Naturena-based club.



ALSO READ: Holomisa calls for Motaung’s removal from Chiefs management



Chiefs fans were left disappointed again last weekend when Amakhosi failed twice to hang on to their lead and ended up losing the game 3-2 to their bitter rivals Orlando Pirates at the FNB Stadium. It was their second Soweto derby loss to the Buccaneers this season, having lost 1-0 in the first half of the season at the same venue in November.



What was more disappointing for the Amakhosi faithful was that their club had taken the lead twice, thanks to a brace from Ashley Du Preez, but they squandered the lead and they lost the game.



A victory would have given the Chiefs fans some joy in a season where their club is likely to end another campaign without a trophy, but it was not to be.



Chiefs will not be in action this week as they were knocked out of the Nedbank Cup by struggling Motsepe Foundation Championship side Milford FC.



Radebe, who made a name for himself at Chiefs before joining Leeds United in England in 1994, is disappointed that Amakhosi are out of the Nedbank Cup.

“Having played for the club, knowing how big a brand it is and not having won a trophy for 10 years, it is worrying,” said Radebe during a conversation with Independent Newspapers.



ALSO READ: Chiefs’ Du Preez revels in ‘amazing’ derby brace

“It is concerning for such a big club that they have just dropped like this. The fact that they are not in the Nedbank Cup is a big disappointment for the fans and for the club.

“This is what a club strives for – winning trophies and bragging rights. It shows the wrongs that are happening at the club, and there is a lot that is happening that we don’t see, which is a huge problem for me,” added the Leeds United legend.