Seoposenwe eyeing Olympics after 100th cap for Banyana

" I am just glad that I am part of a history-making team," said the forward.

Banyana Banyana forward Jermaine Seoposenwe says the team keeps on getting better with every game they play.

The forward said this after marking her 100th cap for Banyana in the 1-0 return leg win over Tanzania in the Paris Olympic Games qualifier at the Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday, where Thembi Kgatlana scored the winning goal.



Seoposenwe, who plays her football in Mexico for Monterrey, has been part of Banyana since 2010, having also represented the country at junior levels.

“I believe we have grown so much as a team and individually. We have been playing together for many years now, that’s what makes us strong because we understand each other so well. The team spirit is just unbelievable, that makes a lot of difference even young and new players don’t struggle to fit in the team. If you looked at the way we played during the World Cup – we were for each other, it was a team effort and that helped us to go through to the knockout stages,” said Seoposenwe.

“I am happy to have made my 100th cap Banyana, it means a lot to me. I am just glad that I am part of a history-making team. I want to continue doing well and helping the team to qualify for the next Olympics.”

Banyana face Nigeria in the final round of the qualifiers next month. Seoposenwe knows coming up against the Super Falcons won’t be easy, but she is confident that the team can come out victorious.

“You know our games against Nigeria are always difficult, it’s always like that. But, I believe in our team and how we have been playing. We are going to prepare like we always prepare for any other game. The main objective is to qualify for the Olympics and we will go all out to make sure that we achieve our goal.”

The two-legged tie against Nigeria will be played early in April with the winner booking a spot as one of the two African nations to compete at the 2024 Olympics.