Pirates coach gives injury update ahead of Cup tie against Lions

The good news for Pirates is that Olisa Ndah is available for this clash after shaking off his injury.

As Orlando Pirates prepare to take on first-division side Hungry Lions FC in the last 16 round of the Nedbank Cup, Jose Riveiro has revealed that he will be without some key players for this clash.

“The injuries didn’t change so much. The situation with Evidence Makgopa, Paseka Mako, Bandile Shandu (is still the same),” the Pirates coach revealed to the media during the Ke Yona Cup press-conference earlier this week.

“Now we have the suspension of Thabiso Lebitso, he came to the team with three yellow cards from Chippa, and the fourth one was against Kaizer Chiefs, he won’t be part of the game and that’s all in terms of casualties and little injuries.”

Olisa Ndah picked up a knock in the team’s 3-2 win against Kaizer Chiefs during the Soweto derby last Saturday, but the Nigerian defender is expected to be in the starting line-up again at centre-back where he has been playing alongside Tapelo Xoki in the last couple of games.

“Everybody else is available for the match, Olisa Ndah? He’s fine, it was something minor, so luckily he is ready to compete again.”

Pirates head into this game against Lions highly motivated having claimed the Soweto derby bragging rights against Chiefs.

However, Riveiro believes winning the derby against Chiefs comes with many distractions.

“The distractions after the derby are many. People are still talking about this and that, and it’s normal, but we need to visualise ourselves already playing the next game and put the derby behind us,” he added.

Pirates reached this stage of the tournament after knocking out amateur club Crystal Lake FC by thrashing them 6-0 in the opening round of the competition.

Lions made edged JDR Stars 1-0 to reach the last-16 of the Nedbank Cup.