Ex-Chiefs defender Ngezana opens up about Romania move

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Siyabonga Ngezana has revealed intriguing details of his transfer from Kaizer Chiefs to FCSB in Romania, admitting the move surprised him.

ALSO READ: Safa’s makeshift ‘Banyana’ embarrassed by Botswana

The former Chiefs defender says he found himself in the enviable position of having to choose between two enticing European offers. He ultimately decided to join Romanian side FCSB.



As the team prepares for the upcoming season, Ngezana has already begun training with his new teammates in the Netherlands.

The announcement of Ngezana’s move to FCSB took many local supporters by surprise, and the player himself admits that he was taken aback by the turn of events.

However, he expressed his happiness regarding the decision and shared his initial reactions upon learning about the Romanian team’s interest.

“It caught me by surprise, but I was happy. I immediately informed my family about the interest from the Romanian team,” Ngezana revealed in an interview with Romanian journalists.

Wanting to make an informed decision, he and his family embarked on a thorough investigation of FCSB’s history and achievements.

After conducting their due diligence, Ngezana engaged in discussions with his agent, ultimately embracing the opportunity.

Ngezana had another offer

“We checked the team’s history first, and then I discussed it with my agent and I said, ‘yes, why not?’.

Interestingly, Ngezana disclosed that he also received an offer from Sheriff Tiraspol, a club based in Moldova.

Despite the tempting offer, he and his team decided to pursue the future with FCSB, asserting that it was the best decision he could have made.

“I had an offer from Sheriff (Tiraspol of Moldova) but we ended up signing with FC Steaua Bucharest and this is the best decision that I took,” explained Ngezana.

The 25-year-old is a product of the Chiefs development academy and this is his first move away from the Naturena side.

FCSB welcomed him with a nice message on their social media platforms at the weekend when he finally arrived for camp. He was handed the same shirt number as at Chiefs.

“Our club is happy to announce that we reached an agreement with Kaizer Chiefs for Siyabonga Ngezana.

ALSO READ: Komphela leaves Sundowns to take charge at Swallows

“The 25-year-old South African defender will play in our shirt next season wearing the number 30,” wrote FCSB on Twitter.

It has also emerged that FCSB also wanted to sign striker Ashely Du Preez but their advances were thwarted by the Naturena side who are already thin up front.