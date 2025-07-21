WATCH – Kaizer Chiefs launch African inspired new jerseys

Chiefs will also play in the 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup.

Kaizer Chiefs’ home and away jerseys for the 2025/26 season were launched on Monday. Picture – Kaizer Chiefs/Twitter

Kaizer Chiefs and sportswear manufactured Kappa on Monday launched their new kits for the 2025/26 season.

ALSO READ: Chiefs coach optimistic about new season

After winning the 2025 Nedbank Cup, Chiefs were inspired to stick to their continental roots in creating their home jersey.

The wait is over! Our new Kaizer Chiefs X KAPPA 2025/2026 Home & Away Jerseys have arrived.



Feel the Pride, Wear your Amour & Stand With Amakhosi!



The Jersey Doesn’t Just Play, It Represents!#Amakhosi4Life | #KCKappa | #KCJersey | @kappa_sa pic.twitter.com/D52YosXeUB — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) July 21, 2025

Chiefs will also play in the 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup.

Chiefs’ Motaung – ‘A great season ahead’

“It promises to be a great season ahead with the Club celebrating our 55th anniversary by winning a major trophy and qualifying for CAF competition, which were some of the goals we had set for ourselves when the year started,” Kaizer Chiefs Marketing and Commercial Director, Jessica Motaung told the Chiefs official website.

“With this in mind, we returned to our roots with the home jersey, staying true to the colours we are known for.”

“The away jersey always allows us to play around a bit and we are proud of the camouflage-like design that represents the shields and the garments worn by Africans during traditional events. It’s symbol of fashion, art and creativity that will be worn by hardcore football fans as well as general fashion enthusiasts.

‘Wonderfully creative’

“The process of designing and selecting the kits for the team during our first two seasons with Kappa have been wonderfully creative and the response from supporters has emphatically confirmed that. We expect an even better response this year,” she adds.

ALSO READ: Pirates end Spanish tour with win

“As we say, the jersey doesn’t just play, it represents. We have come up with jerseys that the players will find comfortable to play in while looking resplendent when they take to the field this season.”