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PSL announces MTN8 quarterfinal details

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By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

4 August 2026

07:30 am

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Pirates will kick off the action with a clash against Nedbank Cup champions Durban City on Saturday.

PSL announces MTN8 quarterfinal details

The MTN8 Winners trophy Photo: Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix

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The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has confirmed the dates, venues, and kick-off times for the upcoming 2026/27 MTN8 quarter-finals.

Pirates, who are chasing an unprecedented fifth successive title in the top-eight competition, will kick off the action with a clash against Nedbank Cup champions Durban City on Saturday (kick-off is at 3pm).

Later that evening at 6pm, Mamelodi Sundowns will play their first competitive fixture of the 2026/27 Premier Soccer League season when they host Polokwane City at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Sundowns had their Betway Premiership clash at the weekend postponed, as they only arrived back from a pre-season camp in Austria in the last few days, having started their preparations late due to the passing of midfielder Jayden Adams.

Kaizer Chiefs, who beat Kruger United 3-1 in their opening league clash on Saturday, begin their hunt for a first MTN8 title since 2014 when they host Golden Arrows at the FNB Stadium on Sunday at 6pm.

The last of the quarter-finals will see AmaZulu host Sekhukhune United at the Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday at 3pm.

Full MTN8 quarterfinal fixtures:

Read more on these topics

Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) MTN8 Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers)

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