Former Chiefs winger Lilepo joins Libyan giants

'To my teammates, thank you for every moment we shared,' wrote Lilepo in bidding farewell to Chiefs.

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Glody Lilepo has joined Libyan side Al Ahly Benghazi, his new club confirmed on Monday.

Lilepo says goodbye to Chiefs

Lilepo also penned an emotional farewell to Chiefs on the same day.

“It is with emotion that my journey with you comes to an end,” wrote Lilepo, who joined Chiefs in January 2025 and scored 15 goals in 56 appearances in all competitions, according to transfermarkt.com.

“I would like to express my deepest gratitude to everyone at Kaizer Chiefs.

“To the management, Dr. Kaizer Motaung, Kaizer Motaung Jr., Bobby Motaung, the entire leadership team, the coaching staff, and everyone working behind the scenes, thank you for your support, and for giving me the opportunity to wear this iconic badge. It has been an honour.



“To my teammates, thank you for every moment we shared. It has been a privilege to fight with you.Together, we were able to bring a trophy back to this great club after ten years and secure qualification for the CAF Confederation in two consecutive seasons. I will always cherish the memories we created together. I know this club deserves more, and I have no doubt that greater days lie ahead.



To the supporters, THANK YOU for your passion, support, positivity and kindness. Your love for this club is truly special. I hope I was able to bring you some moments of joy, even though we also experienced some difficult times together. Your energy, loyalty, and the atmosphere you created are something that will stay with me for the rest of my life.

I will always be grateful for the opportunity to have represented this institution. I wish Kaizer Chiefs nothing but success in the future, and I truly hope the club returns to where it belongs.



“Khosi, thank you for everything.”

Msimango also bids farewell to Amakhosi

Lilepo was joined in wishing Chiefs goodbye by central defender Given Msimango. Msimango is set to join Stellenbosch FC as part of the deal that saw Langelihle Phili join Amakhosi.

“Thank you, Kaizer Chiefs, for giving me memories that will last a lifetime. It was an honour to wear this badge and be part of this great club. I leave with gratitude in my heart and wish the club nothing but success,” wrote Msimango.

Msimango joined Chiefs from TS Galaxy ahead of the 2023/24 season and Mande 53 appearances in all competitions for Amakhosi, according to transfermarkt.com.