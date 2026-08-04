Kekana believes Sundowns’ extended pre-season could prove crucial

'Sundowns are getting a pre-season that they have been longing for,' said Kekana.

The Brazilians are rarely afforded an extended break because of their demanding schedule, with domestic and continental commitments often leaving little time for proper preparation.

Sundowns’ busy schedule

Last season was no different as Sundowns returned from the FIFA Club World Cup and were immediately plunged back into domestic action.

However, the club were granted special leave from the opening round of premiership fixtures at the weekend following the tragic passing of midfielder Jayden Adams.

Their game against Marumo Gallants was postponed to August 19. Sundowns used the extra time to complete their pre-season tour of Austria, where they ended their preparations in emphatic fashion with a 7-0 victory over Qatar top-flight side Al-Sailiya SC.

“It will be exciting for Mamelodi Sundowns boys and obviously the league,” Kekana told Sundowns media.

“For the first time in a long time Sundowns are getting a pre-season that they have been longing for. It was a tough one last season coming from the club world cup and straight into the league. They had to play with a lot games under their belt.”

Sundowns began their European tour with a 1-1 draw against German side Hertha Berlin before suffering a 2-0 defeat to Karim Benzema’s Al-Hilal.

Their match against Algerian giants MC Alger also ended in a 1-1 draw before they rounded off the tour with a convincing win over Al-Sailiya.

‘The team is heading in the right direction’

Kekana, who won eight league titles during his illustrious career, including six during his 10-year spell with Sundowns, believes the extended preparations will also benefit the club’s new arrivals.

“More than anything, I think now they have got that break to integrate new players into the system,” the former midfielder concluded.

“I believe that going forward, the team is heading into the right direction where they want to compete for every trophy in the league.”

Sundowns will finally get their campaign underway on Saturday when they host Polokwane City in the MTN8 quarter-final.