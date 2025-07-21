Mgosi

Lebogang Phiri open to Kaizer Chiefs move after European spell

However, discussions with Amakhosi were put on hold due to the team’s pre-season tour of the Netherlands.

Lebogang Phiri during the 2025 Engen Knockout Challenge at Marks Park Sports Club, in Johannesburg on 18 July 2025 ©Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Lebogang Phiri is open to a move to Kaizer Chiefs, with the club believed to have made initial contact regarding his availability.

Phiri, currently a free agent, returned to South Africa after his contract ended with French Ligue 2 side Guingamp at the end of last season. However, discussions with Amakhosi were put on hold due to the team’s pre-season tour of the Netherlands.

While the 30-year-old has attracted overseas interest, he is said to be eager to finally play in the Betway Premiership, with Chiefs among the local sides monitoring his situation.

In the meantime, Phiri is keeping himself fit on his own and lending a hand at his father’s amateur club in Alexandra township, as he considers his next move.

The midfielder left South Africa as a teenager to join Danish giants Brøndby from the Bidvest Wits youth system, and has spent the entirety of his senior career abroad. 

His European journey has seen him play in Denmark, France, and Turkey including a stint with Çaykur Rizespor in the Turkish Süper Lig that proved less fruitful, before returning to France with Paris FC and later rejoining Guingamp.

