Pirates to face Al Ahly in Champions League group stages

Sundowns will take on Raja Casablanca

Orlando Pirates and Al Ahly, seen here contesting the 2015 Caf Confederation Cup semifinal, will meet again in this season’s Caf Champions League group stages. Picture: Johan Rynners/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates have been drawn to play Champions League holders Al Ahly in the group stages of the Caf Champions League, after the draw was conducted on Monday.

The Buccaneers will play in Group C, where as well as the Red Devils, they will take on Algerian giants CR Belouizdad and Ivorian side Stade D’Abidjan.

Pirates and Sundowns avoid each other

The Buccaneers avoided a meeting with Mamelodi Sundowns, which was possible as the draw was open and Pirates were in Pot 3, with Masandawana in Pot 1.

Instead, Sundowns are in Group B, alongside Moroccan pair Raja Casablanca and ASFAR, as well as the DR Congo’s Maniema Union.

There is still plenty of South African flavour in Pirates’ group, with former Cape Town City striker Khanyisa Mayo on the books of Belouizdad, while former Sundowns star Percy Tau, of course, plays with Ahly.

The Cairo giants will be the clear group favourites – Ahly have won a record 12 Champions League titles, and have reached the final of the last five editions, winning four of those.

Pirates have a good record against Ahly

Pirates do, however, have a good record against Ahly, beating them three times and losing just once in six previous meetings.

The last of those came in the 2015 Caf Confederation Cup semifinals, where Eric Tinkler’s Pirates beat 5-3 on aggregate in the semifinals, winning 4-3 at the Suez Stadium and 1-0 at home.

The last time the two sides met in the Champions League was in the final in 2013, where Roger De Sa’s side lost 2-0 in Cairo, as the Red Devils sealed the title with a 3-1 aggregate win.

The two sides also met in the group stages of the same edition, with Pirates picking up a famous 3-0 win in Egypt. The return match in South Africa ended in a 0-0 draw.