Riveiro calls for more patience from Orlando Pirates fans

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Despite a couple of poor results, Orlando Pirates coach has remained optimistic about the future of the club, with the Spaniard assuring the club’s fans that they will get things right.

ALSO READ: Shabalala says Amajita gave their all to reach Cosafa Cup semis

Pirates are on a three games winless streak, ahead of their DStv Premiership tie with AmaZulu FC at the Orlando Stadium this evening (kickoff 7.30pm).

Coming up against Usuthu will not be an easy task for the Buccaneers, with the KwaZulu-Natal outfit also desperate to get back to winning ways after going five games without a win.

“I think so far every Pirates fan can feel (that the team is playing well) and they should be proud of the efforts from the boys. The level of commitment is so high,” said the Bucs coach.

“There are many things that make me feel optimistic about the future of the team.



“We have proved how competitive we can be in every scenario in both competitions we are playing at the moment (League and MTN8).



“I Know fans want to see the team winning games and talking about the process when we don’t get the results that we are all looking for and I know sometimes it is not something that they want to hear.”

Even though some results haven’t been going their way, Riveiro has also praised his players for their performances and he says it is still early to judge the team’s display.

“The only thing that we can do is work like super professionals, that is what the guys are doing and that is the only thing you can do when you want to be successful in life,” he said.



“The work they are doing is exceptional and results are going to be the consequences of that. So, let’s see where we will be at the end of the season and let’s make a deep analysis at that moment, not after nine, 10 or 11 games.”



Pirates are in fifth place on the log after 15 points in their last 10 games following their goalless draw with Richards Bay United last weekend.

In AmaZulu, they face a side that will be eager to start getting positive results especially with the new coach at the held in Romain Folz, who was formerly with Marumo Gallants.

Usuthu have played nine games in the league so far and they have only been able to register 11 points in the process which puts them ninth.



AmaZulu will be hoping former Buccaneer Gabadinho Mhango is in the mood to inject pain to his former employers by scoring goals to help them win.

Mhango left Pirates at the beginning of the season to join Usuthu following an unpleasant campaign last season which saw him spend most of the time on the sidelines.