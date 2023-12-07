Local Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer

Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

7 Dec 2023

12:47 pm

Kaizer Chiefs strip Khune of club captaincy

'The Club has taken steps to address his transgressions and certain sanctions were instituted, including removing him from the Club captaincy of Kaizer Chiefs,' read a club statement.

Itumeleng Khune - Kaizer Chiefs

Itumeleng Khune has been stripped of the Kaizer Chiefs captaincy. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs announced on Thursday that they have stripped Itumeleng Khune of his captaincy at Amakhosi, while their veteran goalkeeper also remains “temporarily separated from the team.”

This is after reports emerged that Khune had arrived at training under the influence of alcohol. Khune was subsequently ordered to appear before a Kaizer Chiefs Disciplinary Committee.

“At the conclusion of the Club’s rigorous disciplinary processes last week, the committee has taken stern action and decided that Itumeleng Khune should be temporarily separated from the team until certain conditions have been fulfilled,” read a statement from Chiefs on Thursday.

“As a Club that upholds the highest levels of professionalism, in which discipline forms a key component, Kaizer Chiefs initiated an internal investigation after certain incidents involving Khune came to our attention. The investigation was essential in ensuring the proper functioning and unity within our team.

“During his absence, Khune will be expected to attend and actively participate in certain programmes designed to support his personal growth and development, with support from the Club. These programmes are specifically aimed at helping him address challenges and issues he is facing, while promoting a positive team culture.

“The Club has taken steps to address his transgressions and certain sanctions were instituted, including removing him from the Club captaincy of Kaizer Chiefs.

‘Corrective measures’

“As Kaizer Chiefs, we believe in applying corrective measures to achieve personal growth, and we are committed to providing the necessary support to Itumeleng during this period. Once he has completed the required programmes and met the set expectations, he will be welcomed back into the team.

“The team remains focused on the upcoming fixtures and the continued pursuit of excellence. We have full confidence in our players and coaching staff to maintain our high standards and achieve success in Khune’s absence.

“Kaizer Chiefs would like to assure everyone, including our supporters that we remain committed to our core values of discipline, integrity, respect, and unity. We appreciate the unwavering support of our loyal supporters and encourage them to stand together with us as we navigate through this challenging phase.”

Read more on these topics

DStv Premiership Itumeleng Khune Kaizer Chiefs

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Veteran Msimang resigns from ANC, says his time ‘will be better spent elsewhere’
News ‘Your own president said you’re thieves’ – Mashatile gets grilled at church service
Courts Electoral Amendment Act: ConCourt rules Parliament seat split constitutional but orders change to signature requirement
Crime ‘They won’t shoot you!’ – Cops nab armed robbers in viral video, two girls found in hideout
South Africa Impala Mine to remain closed after cage with miners plunges

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe