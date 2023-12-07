Kaizer Chiefs strip Khune of club captaincy

'The Club has taken steps to address his transgressions and certain sanctions were instituted, including removing him from the Club captaincy of Kaizer Chiefs,' read a club statement.

Kaizer Chiefs announced on Thursday that they have stripped Itumeleng Khune of his captaincy at Amakhosi, while their veteran goalkeeper also remains “temporarily separated from the team.”

This is after reports emerged that Khune had arrived at training under the influence of alcohol. Khune was subsequently ordered to appear before a Kaizer Chiefs Disciplinary Committee.

“At the conclusion of the Club’s rigorous disciplinary processes last week, the committee has taken stern action and decided that Itumeleng Khune should be temporarily separated from the team until certain conditions have been fulfilled,” read a statement from Chiefs on Thursday.

“As a Club that upholds the highest levels of professionalism, in which discipline forms a key component, Kaizer Chiefs initiated an internal investigation after certain incidents involving Khune came to our attention. The investigation was essential in ensuring the proper functioning and unity within our team.

“During his absence, Khune will be expected to attend and actively participate in certain programmes designed to support his personal growth and development, with support from the Club. These programmes are specifically aimed at helping him address challenges and issues he is facing, while promoting a positive team culture.

“The Club has taken steps to address his transgressions and certain sanctions were instituted, including removing him from the Club captaincy of Kaizer Chiefs.

‘Corrective measures’

“As Kaizer Chiefs, we believe in applying corrective measures to achieve personal growth, and we are committed to providing the necessary support to Itumeleng during this period. Once he has completed the required programmes and met the set expectations, he will be welcomed back into the team.

“The team remains focused on the upcoming fixtures and the continued pursuit of excellence. We have full confidence in our players and coaching staff to maintain our high standards and achieve success in Khune’s absence.

“Kaizer Chiefs would like to assure everyone, including our supporters that we remain committed to our core values of discipline, integrity, respect, and unity. We appreciate the unwavering support of our loyal supporters and encourage them to stand together with us as we navigate through this challenging phase.”