Cape Town City and Mokeke part ways

Mokeke surprisingly leaves the club, with the DStv Premiership set to resume next week.

Cape Town City have confirmed that they have parted ways with one of the club’s longest-serving member Thato Mokeke.

The midfielder first joined Cape Town City on loan from SuperSport United back in 2016, before returning to Matsatsantsa and ending up without a club after his term with the club came to an end in 2018.

He finally got a new home at Chippa United that year, but didn’t stay long as City signed him.

“Cape Town City has agreed to part ways with Thato Mokeke by mutual agreement. We thank Thato for his incredible contribution throughout the years and wish him all the best in his future endeavours,” the club wrote on X (previously known as Twitter).

Mokeke also confirmed his departure from the club and thanked them for all the years that he has been with them.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Cape Town City Football Club for the years we shared together. I wish you the best for the rest of the season,” the midfielder said.

Mokeke’s contract with the club was set to end in June, but he leaves the club with some remarkable memories as he helped with the team’s success.

The midfielder won the Telkom Knockout with City in the 2016/17 season, finished as runners-up in the MTN8 and finished third in the league that campaign.

It remains to be seen as to where the former Bafana Bafana player will be playing his football next, especially with most teams having finalised their squads for the second half of the league.

But with his talent, the 33-year-old made nine appearances for the Cape Town side in the first round of the current campaign, Mokeke won’t be short of suitors.