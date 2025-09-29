Kaze backs Chiefs to find shooting boots

'The only thing to do is to keep working,' said the Chiefs co-head coach.

Kaizer Chiefs interim co-head coach Cedric Kaze is confident Amakhosi will soon turn their fortunes around in front of goal.

Amakhosi edged out Kabuscorp of Angola in a penalty shoot out on Saturday to reach the final round of qualifying for the Caf Confederation Cup group stages.

Chiefs need a finer finish

Chiefs did well to claw back a 1-0 deficit from the first leg and get through, but with better finishing at FNB Stadium they would not have needed the lottery of spot kicks.

In only one game this season – the opening 2-0 win at Stellenbosch – have Chiefs managed to score more than one goal in a game.

Amakhosi will need to improve that statistic, their next chance coming at home to AmaZulu tomorrow in the Betway Premiership.

“The situations are different,” said Kaze after Saturday’s match.

“In previous games it was the last pass, and the movement before the pass was not good. But today the chances were there, the last pass was there.

“The only thing to do is to keep working and the good thing as well is in the next games we are going to have more players and more options available. We hope that will also help.”

One of those options is Khanyisa Mayo, who scored on his Chiefs debut against Marumo Gallants, but who was not registered with Chiefs’ Confederation Cup squad in time for Saturday’s game.

Mayo will be available for the next round of qualifying, however, with Chiefs set to play either Simba FC from the DR Congo or Djabal from the Comoros. Simba are leading 1-0 from the first leg in Lubumbashi, with the second leg scheduled for Saturday.

The 27 year-old Mayo is also set to lead the line for Chiefs against AmaZulu, hoping to build on his fine start. Mayo did not look 100 percent match fit against Gallants, but did show his poacher’s instinct in front of goal.

AmaZulu absence

AmaZulu went down 3-1 to TS Galaxy on Wednesday, a second league defeat in seven games for Arthur Zwane’s Usuthu.

The KZN side will be without young midfielder Siyanda Hlangabeza for tomorrow’s match, following his red card against Galaxy.